I built this series to review the effects that MAGA policies have had on some of its largest voting blocs, with the intention of creating a path to reach out to the community and connect with those who have been attacked. This series means to serve more than one purpose, but none of those purposes is to welcome those who have caused harm with open arms.

The number of sycophants supporting Donny the Despot is steadily decreasing by the day, and that’s great news. It’s even more critical, however, to ensure the system that allowed the Tangerine Tyrant to be elected to office a second time is dismantled. Mango Mussolini is a problem, but worse is the reality of the entire support structure that put him in office. Part of that dismantling is to first bring daylight between the terrible policies and the supporters.

Share

The Military and Veterans, farmers, Hispanic/Latino, and women’s voting blocs broadly supported the Grifter-in-Chief in 2024 for a myriad of reasons. Whether those reasons stem from an overdeveloped sense of justice, resistance to perceived governmental control, a false sense of security from the removal of perceived risks, or an undeserved trust in promised protections, each voting bloc that would otherwise be objectively opposed to the regime is being targeted.

Unsurprising, truly. Anyone using phrases like suckers and losers, claiming insight into the working man’s plight, identifying outsiders as criminals, or being an adjudicated rapist would never stand for those who supported them. The reality of unending deployments to illegal wars, increasing numbers of farm bankruptcies, generalizing all outsiders as criminals, and continuing to abuse women is all proof that it was always part of the grift.

That means the same regime that supporters previously followed harmed many of those same (now former) allies. By all rights, they’ve earned that harm through harming themselves and others, but they still ought to have the ability to avoid further harm. As mentioned above, that doesn’t require welcoming them with open arms. Former MAGA have work to do to reconcile with society, and all that’s necessary is to allow them the space to reconcile, not to do the work for them or to accept an apology that only applies in their moment of discomfort.

None of this series was designed to offer more rhetoric for the next online battle, but rather, to reach out to the community and connect with those who have been attacked. When considering reconciliation, focusing on rebuilding a path to regular discourse can repair harm caused by conflicts. The conversations don’t require agreement, only mutual respect for the existence of differing perspectives, even without consideration for the actual perspective. The goal is distinct from forgiveness; it’s to navigate the tension, create an environment that fosters dialogue, and restore trust.

Debating specifics about policy and demeaning someone’s ability to hold a different perspective fails to de-escalate tension, closes off necessary dialogue, and fails to restore trust between community members. This is all part of the progress, however. Voter turnout is unlikely to increase significantly, and that is what normally reflects the best changes in U.S. history.

This process will be uncomfortable, but ultimately, building the unlikely coalitions that seem unreasonable today is what will turn the institutional inertia back towards forward movement.

So, to build a movement that is forward-leaning, eroding support for terrible policies happens first. Prepare for even worse voter turnout for the next 2-6 years. The levels of disapproval for the current regime tend to indicate that the majority support for fascist-like policies will be subdued for a few cycles. Not from the radicals, but the prevalence of mainstream acceptance of those policies will decrease.

Next, prepare to rush as many restorative policies through as possible while the majority is in support of progress. Fighting harmful policies through bureaucratic endeavors is asymmetric at best, though the reality is that it means being complicit in sustaining the system of harm. Legislating via executive order has expedited the harm caused during the current regime, but each of those executive orders can be stopped just as quickly. Instead, policies need to be legislated properly by Congress, making failure to comply punishable.

Leave a comment

Many policies need to be implemented to ensure that things don’t return to the status quo, and it needs to start with accountability. Accountability needs to first belong to the people, so authority for recalls and impeachments of representatives needs to belong to the district they represent.

There’s no reasonable justification or expectation that a Representative from Texas has any concerns over the behavior of a Representative from Florida unless they’re not voting along party lines. But when the Representative from Florida is engaging in behavior warranting an investigation into human trafficking, Florida should have the authority to pursue adjudication.

Following recall and impeachment authority, delegations and chambers at every level need to implement a basic code of ethics. This sets a behavioral expectation for individual members, but also has a reporting requirement for the unethical behavior of other members.

Politicians who claim “it was an open secret” when abuse scandals arise are complicit in the abuse. They are part of the system of abusers taking advantage of the vulnerable. The law for the direct abuser is clearly an insufficient deterrent, but if the expectation is that their peers will hold them accountable, abuse will be reduced.

Immigration courts should be under the cognizance of the judicial branch. It’s the only entity having the professional knowledge necessary, a duty to ensure that rights are protected, and the ability to impose recourse when rights are abused.

The executive branch currently controls immigration courts and is intentionally undermining their ability to make sound decisions through the chilling effect of removing officials who don’t agree with the regime’s policy. That same removal of officials also constricts the ability for migrants to have their cases adjudicated in a reasonable timeframe, and puts them often at undue risk of deportation back to dangerous countries of origin or hostile third countries.

Legislators should have a duty to review judicial decisions. They are the lawmakers, the voice of the Constitution. While separate but equal doesn’t give Congress authority to ignore SCOTUS decisions on constitutionality, they can address SCOTUS decisions that don’t reflect the nature of the laws in place.

The recent gutting of the Voting Rights Act should be seen as a direct attack on minority voters across the U.S., and Congress has a duty to ensure that rights are guarded as described by the Constitution. If the SCOTUS receives lengthy appointments to “limit the impact of current events” on their decisions that are intended to be precedent, they should also have the reality check that the will of the people always has a place in law-making, and should be present in determining the future of the U.S.

These last points are only thoughts; I don’t pretend to be a legislator or the voice of anyone aside from me. I do look at what permits conversation, and what I consider moving in the direction of the protection of people in the U.S. But whatever the path forward you find yourself on, it’s going to take work that hasn’t been accomplished yet; otherwise, things would be progressing instead of regressing.

More than anything, ensure there are no safe spaces for the rotten and anti-American thoughts and policies of Nazis, Fascists, and MAGA. These ideas won’t disappear simply because supporters become jaded; they only exit the mainstream until the next populist revives those principles. Building connections with those who have become disenfranchised (even when it’s easy to just write them off now) is really the only path forward to continue to strangle out modern Nazis and Fascists.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks: