Just a quick note in this article to address the conversation periodically arising about the legality of tear gas and riot control techniques by federal agencies on the American population.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit chemical warfare, yet ICE and other LEOs are still using tear gas on American streets. It’s one of those situations where the behavior is awful, but lawful.

There are 3 categories of chemicals in domestic doctrine related to warfare and peacekeeping: Casualty-Causing Agents, Incapacitating Agents, and Chemical Compounds. The first 2 are intended for warfare use as lethal or non-lethal measures (and illegal to produce or use for anything other than research on defensive measures). The last category of chemicals contains substances intended for pesticides, herbicides, or other uses unrelated to warfare. This separation doesn’t exist in the Geneva Convention documents, which is why tear agents are outlawed for use in war, but not for use on American (and many other nations’) streets.

Quick summary of the authority levels required to employ riot control compounds in international conflict (article from 2008; however, standards remain unchanged since that period). Other parts of the manual contain sensitive information and are not pertinent to chemical substance use.

ICE operations continue in Minnesota. Despite publicizing the end of Operation Metro Surge, ICE thug presence is still more than triple the pre-surge level of 150 delinquents. Everything about these operations is built on gaslighting. The regime insists ICE has moved on from Minnesota while maintaining a force 3 times its previous size. The acting autocrats are conveying success in West Virginia during Operation Country Roads despite West Virginia doing the same actions as Minnesota. Both states have turned over prisoners, provided arrest data to federal authorities, and allowed federal agencies to operate without oversight (until they objectively and openly violated residents’ civil rights).

The difference is that one state has a right-wing governor, and the other has not just a left-wing governor, but the former VP candidate from the last election. The goal when employing these tactics and compounds is to punish those who can be othered and those who don’t pledge ultimate fealty to the MAGA cult.

The behavior and tactics aren’t changing, not without systemic changes to policy. The best practices if you’re exposed to tear agents or riot control techniques are to remove yourself from the scene if you’re able.

Tear agents are designed to interact with the eyes and mucous membrane areas, and will also have reactions with exposed high moisture areas (especially in warmer temperatures). If it’s summer and you’re wearing long sleeves to protect from the sun, areas of sweat around your wrists will react to tear agent exposure.

Once you’re clear of the area, be sure to avoid rubbing your eyes, mucous membranes, and skin. Rinse, without scrubbing, as quickly as you’re able with water, or a water and mild detergent (baby shampoo is great for this) solution until your normal functions are more restored. Also, be aware that because moisture increases activation, water running down your body during the rinse (or later during a shower) may cause cascading reactions.

Last, video (if able to do so safely) and maintain as many records of the incident as you are able. Different states have different regulations, and depending on the location where a riot control process is employed, you may be able to initiate legal action on your own behalf or on behalf of personal property owners in the vicinity of the attack.

Changing policies around this behavior is difficult, but imposing real costs through videos and records can create evidence to put ICE thugs on the defensive through litigation efforts when they are violating civil rights. Encourage your state and local leaders to implement and enforce protective policies, and reach out to your federal representatives to advance measures to implement and enforce policies that protect the people, not the defunct portions of the system.

Capitol Switchboard Line - (202) 224-3121

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