The strategy of building new military platforms in the U.S. has often centered on anticipating the next big threat. Soldiers in the Army must familiarize themselves with adversarial components; during my time stationed overseas as an armored personnel carrier gunner that involved being able to recognize Russian vehicles because the largest anticipated threat was from the “peer adversary.”

That “peer adversary” was still using vehicles from the Cold War era, mostly because the race to prevent parity between the U.S. and Russia started with nuclear warheads. Both before and after nuclear non-proliferation became viable, the less glamorous components (such as ground force vehicles) became frozen in time. For example, the specific model of vehicle I was trained on wasn’t even available on the continent I was stationed, and my integrated sight unit had a manufacture date stamped on the side showing it was older than me.

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The high cost of development of nuclear weapons burdened the coffers of both countries; however, the U.S. grew its deficit but maintained an adequate GDP to avoid the same fate as the then U.S.S.R., which collapsed in debt. After that collapse, the U.S. looked to prevent the next “near-peer adversary” from being able to drop the “near.” The U.S. development of weapons, vehicles, submarines, and ships all reflected capabilities that would have worked excellently against the fallen adversary, arguing that fighting any foe was like fighting Russia, since Russia sold all its equipment to anyone willing to buy to save what was left of its nation.

Plenty of nations added depth to their defenses through those sales, but they also maintained some margin for intrinsic development of the next great contribution to war. During that time, the attacks of September 11th occurred, disrupting the entire expectation that the largest threat to the U.S. was another force that would meet it eye to eye on the battlefield.

Oddly enough, the U.S. has historically exploited those expectations and understood the value of strategy to overcome the much larger and better-equipped British forces during the Revolutionary War (and later the War of 1812), its ability to overcome the Spanish Fleet in the Pacific to project greater power farther than past powers, and its ability to succeed in WWII on two fronts when that tactic was contributed to the rapid downfall of Germany’s forces.

These victories reinforce modern hubris with the nostalgia of the “Great White Fleet” sailed by Theodore Roosevelt, famous leader during the Spanish-American War front in Cuba (despite the realities of the need to count on the Cubans to be successful during the Spanish-American War Caribbean battles in 1898), the ticker tape parades after WWII (ignoring the coalition of forces that stormed Europe to be successful and the fact that the Nazis modeled their supremacist policies after studying the Jim Crow laws in the southern U.S.), and the attempts to be the beacon on the hill for the globe at various periods (despite the use of failed covert operations in Southeast Asia and Central America) as justification to initiate overt operations to defend civil rights and democracy worldwide.

Spain was defeated in a year despite being a much larger military power than the Philippines, yet the Philippine-American War lasted three times as long, just so that the U.S. could maintain those islands as colonies. The U.S. enlisted black soldiers to fight the Nazis, as their family members still bore the marks of the system that the holocaust was modeled after. The U.S. had a significantly larger military through the 1950s-1970s than any Southeast Asian regional power, where the U.S. covertly attacked the communists in the region to “protect democracy,” yet left the region to devolve into communism after significant setbacks of the Vietnam War.

For perspective, the U.S. Army was relatively small at the start of WWII, ranking 19th in size globally. While the U.S. Navy was second only to the Royal Navy, it was the ability of the U.S. to ramp up construction significantly of new ships that thrust the U.S. to the top spot later on during WWII. WWII was the last war that can be seen as a victory for the U.S. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Iran can all be viewed as losses. An argument might be made for Operation Desert Storm; however, that was a 42-nation coalition that ended the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, but it was left incomplete and resulted in subsequent human rights violations by Saddam Hussein before his removal over a decade later.

This misplaced faith in U.S. successes, which are subjective at best, drives the modern military-industrial complex. Those successes, however, have been solely based on the expectation that deterrence works. The U.S. has relied on being able to bully other nations into engaging reasonably with neighbors. But what if it was all based on conflict exhaustion around the world, and that the strategic deterrence of the U.S. was self-ascribed and not real?

First, there is clear value in strategic deterrence, but the only measure of that success is the continuation (until recently) of nuclear non-proliferation. There are a limited number of countries that have nuclear capabilities, but that small number of developments can be attributed to the excessive nuclear stockpiles of the U.S. and Russia. With few exceptions, other nations are not interested in trying to match U.S./Russian warhead capabilities that have generations of more advanced developments compared to the modern capacities of those countries.

But there is no other evidence that strategic deterrence was effective at limiting conventional developments. Despite strategic deterrence, bad actors still carried out the attacks on September 11th. Despite strategic deterrence, bad actors still attacked the USS Cole with an explosive-laden craft in a foreign port. Despite strategic deterrence, smaller militaries such as Iran and Ukraine have successfully developed multi-thousand-dollar drones that compete, effectively, against multi-million-dollar missiles.

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The Ukraine-Russia War started in 2022, with Russia believing it would be a quick and easy success. At that point, Russia’s military was rated as the world’s second-most powerful, while Ukraine was ranked 22nd globally. Russia deployed nearly 1/3rd of its forces (~280,000/900,000) compared to Ukraine’s total force size, which was only around 70% of Russia’s deployment strength (~200,000). Ukraine was using Soviet-era technologies against Russian modern technologies, and doing so with less than 10% of Russia’s military budget (~$4.3 billion vs ~$62.2 billion).

Four years later, Russia is nowhere near victory and is losing ground previously gained. Ukraine has established an infrastructure around industries with the capacity to produce military components and weapons at a fraction of the cost of other modern military-industrial complexes.

The U.S.-Iranian War was anticipated to only last a few days, or maybe up to a couple of weeks, yet there’s no sign that any agreement will accomplish any of the moving targets the regime has posed now 4 months in. Iran was ranked 1 slot above Israel in military force size and strength in February, and now the 13th largest force has repelled the world’s largest force while also standing up for smaller neighbors and challenging their peer strength neighbors.

It’s not just that Iran has maintained its capacity despite an onslaught of attacks by the U.S.; it’s maintained its capacity to fight despite an onslaught of attacks by the U.S. and Israel, while also working to broker peace across other areas in the region, beginning with Lebanon. Regardless of what comes next in this conflict, Iran has more power than before it started.

Following WWII, the U.S. had every right to stand as the light on the hill for the rest of the world after doing so much to defend allies, fight and defeat the Nazi’s, and establish a world order that depended on the U.S. being a provider to the rest of the world. The more the U.S. devolves into bullying other states into our wants, the less credibility the U.S. maintains to move the world forward.

Today, other potential adversaries employ novel techniques in asymmetric warfare that no longer aim to match the capabilities of larger powers. That means that preparing to fight another state based on the idea that they’re attempting to match U.S. capabilities is a bad strategy. In fact, the ability of the U.S. to innovate at just the right time is the same process that other nations are using to develop their warfighting capacities.

I served in Bahrain and operated a forward-deployed ship in those waters neighboring Iran. Iran hasn’t operated a conventional navy for years, so the boasting of destroying the Iranian fleet is just as effective as someone smashing a VCR. It just sits there and isn’t really doing much. The much larger threats are the small craft that are fast, difficult to detect on radar, and easily loaded up with explosives and mimic attacks like the one on the USS Cole years ago. And that isn’t a new concept; that’s Iranian practice witnessed first-hand.

Donny the Despot’s fascination with building the next class of battleships is first just his narcissism overshadowing any actual strategy, just to put his name on something else, but also under the guise that anything bigger and better will always be more of a deterrent. That didn’t stop 9/11, the USS Cole attack, and it won’t stop the next asymmetric tactic either. The Spray-tan Sovereign is the biggest strategic threat to the U.S.

Consider this data when talking with your representatives, and consider leading the conversation with how your representatives are equally complicit in violating the U.S. Constitution by not enforcing the Article 1 War Powers. It isn’t just that the Tiny-handed Tyrant is abusing his office to send U.S. Troops overseas illegally, it’s also that Congressional members are an abject failure in carrying out their oath of office and duties described by the Constitution. They need to hear that more often too.

Need to find out who to call?

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Or just call the Capitol Switchboard Line: (202) 224-3121

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself. Get outside, safely. The heat can be dangerous, but it can also be beneficial in appropriate amounts as you explore your neighborhood, or find a new hiking trail, or some activity that helps you ground yourself.

Educate yourself. Visit your local library, local community garden, or other community space. They regularly offer activities that can expand your knowledge on a variety of topics and expand your horizons.

Engage your community. Find or start a letter-writing campaign. Plenty of ideas and templates are available online to help you engage with representatives, neighbors, etc., and doing so as a group will help grow your community.

