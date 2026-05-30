The Milgram Experiment and the Stanford Prison Experiment are often cited when discussing the capacity for evil. As MAGA continues to make cruelty the point, discussing these studies can help create and strengthen strategies to address those who act cruelly.

The Milgram Experiment (Stanley Milgram was the lead experimenter and namesake psychologist at Yale) in the 1960s tested obedience and studied the effects of authority on people’s capacity for evil. Through various iterations, the study found that an individual’s obedience was impacted by their proximity to the perceived authority figure. The Stanford Prison Experiment (Philip Zimbardo, a psychology professor at Stanford, was the lead experimenter) in the 1970s also studied the effects of authority on people’s capacity for evil by placing them in authority roles rather than testing their obedience.

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The Milgram Experiment setup required a “teacher” and “learner” who were selected, seemingly, at random. The lottery, however, was fixed so that the “learner” was always portrayed by an actor and the “teacher” was always the test subject. An experimenter (actually filling the labeled role) was in charge of the session described as a “scientific study of memory and learning, to see what the effects of punishment would have on the ability to memorize content.” The experimenter also clarified in each case that the payment for participation was guaranteed regardless of the session’s outcome.

The subject and actor would participate in a lottery together, where both would draw a slip of paper with a role listed (every slip said “teacher,” then the actor would claim “learner”). In the first iteration, the “teacher” and “learner” could communicate but not see one another. The experimenter wore a lab coat to emphasize their authoritative role, and provided the “teacher” with a small sample shock to understand the experience the “learner” would have during the experiment. These would be the only real shocks administered during the experiment.

Later iterations tested made adjustments to the proximity and appearance of the authority figure (only in the room with the “teacher” part-time, in a separate room altogether, or without the lab coat and specific appearance expected to indicate authority), as well as the proximity of the “learner” and their behavior and statements after being “shocked.”

The basic setup required subjects to read a list of words for the actor to memorize and repeat back. Incorrect answers then required the subjects to administer “shocks” to the “learner.” The experimenter would prompt the “teacher” to administer “shocks” of increasing magnitude and frequency, and the “learner” would respond based on the magnitude and frequency of the “shocks.” The subjects remained unaware that the shocks weren’t real, and in the initial arrangement, approximately two-thirds administered what would have been a lethal shock.

As each iteration of the experiment added distance between the authority figure and the “learner,” the “teacher” would be more likely to limit the extent of the shocks (either by stopping short of administering the highest levels of shocks or by only simulating increasing the magnitude) or to try to assist the “learner” with clues so that the shocks wouldn’t be required.

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The Stanford Prison Experiment was designed to have two groups of college students assume opposing roles. One group was designated as prisoners, including having their homes raided at undisclosed times that would simulate each aspect of an actual arrest. The second group was assigned the roles of prison guards, complete with batons, uniforms, and highly reflective sunglasses. The goal was to have the prisoners have the entire experience of having their lives disrupted, have the uncertainty of the next steps, and feel marginalized. The prison guard participants, meanwhile, were to appear authoritative as the reflective sunglasses props minimized eye contact and de-individuated the authority figure.

The prison experiment was designed to last for 2 weeks. The Stanford Psychology building had a mock-up of prison cells built in the basement, including small cells intended for 3 prisoners, a small corridor representing the prison yard, and a closet that would serve as solitary confinement, where prisoners would remain confined for the duration of the experiment. Additionally, a larger room was assembled across from (and within view of) the prisoner area for the guards and staff, which included special areas for rest and relaxation. Unlike the prisoner subjects’ requirement to be studied continuously, the guard subjects worked revolving 8-hour shifts with no requirement to remain on site during their off hours.

Also different for the guard subjects was an orientation where the guards were instructed to refer to prisoners only by number (never name), to prioritize law and order in the “Stanford County Jail” setting, but not to physically harm the prisoner subjects or withhold food or drink. Ultimately, it was concluded on the 6th day due to it being determined that the guards were abusing their authoritative roles beyond the scope of the experiment.

The outcomes of the two experiments reflect that a majority of people are capable of evil acts, either by direction or independently. Comparing the results to today’s society can shed light on how to manage some recent prevailing behaviors.

Variations of the Milgram Experiment demonstrated that proximity to authority determined how likely individuals would commit harmful acts rather than maintain their values. As the perceived authority was moved farther from the act, the number of subjects willing to continue harming another decreased markedly. History demonstrates that survival required (and still requires today) humans to live in groups and in community, so humans’ prioritization of group acceptance over morality is instinctually ingrained. As the rule enforcer role fades or becomes weakened, the majority of behavior moving towards morality increases. This demonstrates that (most) humans don’t want others to suffer.

This outcome seems nearly at odds with the Stanford Prison Experiment. The trial was concluded early for ethical reasons, specifically that the guards were so inhumane towards the prisoners. In fact, the Stanford Prison Experiment is often used to demonstrate the potential of inherent evil inside all humans once in a position of power. What’s talked about less often is that Philip Zimbardo also assumed the role of prison superintendent, and in multiple situations, coaxed guard subjects into escalating their behaviors to maintain law and order.

Just from a basic meta-analysis of the outcomes, the Stanford Prison Experiment ultimately validated the Milgram Experiment. The lead experimenter at Stanford inserted himself into the study (improper ethics for establishing a study) and specifically assumed an authoritative role. Just like the experimenters in the Milgram Experiment using their authority to get subjects to shock actors, Zimbardo coaxed (with little effort) the guard subjects to escalate levels of discipline by magnitudes higher than they would have independently.

In today’s terms, MAGA’s rhetoric is that Donny the Despot is the law, which is why his acts align with their concept of law and order. An entire community that has mostly felt unseen and disconnected from the rest of their communities has found a new, accepting community, as long as they can keep up with the cognitive dissonance needed to harm themselves to support the Grifter-in-Chief.

The constant news cycle reinforces this behavior. Being constantly on edge exacerbates the anxiety and need for order, and the gaslighting to create order soothes the anxiety for those who normally have (or have the feeling of) very little agency within their own lives. But as long as MAGA feels accepted, the pull is much stronger to maintain group inclusivity than it is to do what’s right, and even to argue that objectively shitty things are right.

I wanted to write this up after doing the Reclaim, Renew, and Reconcile series that dived into the various groups that comprise MAGA, and how they’ve become the target of their favorite abuser.

Check out those articles here:

Just like those articles, the point is not to justify their behavior or to alleviate any future repair that is required. Instead, it’s helpful to break down some of the behaviors and underlying principles so open discourse can become more useful. If the proximity to a presumed authority figure creates the pathway to harmful behavior, increasing distance from that perceived authority figure begins to restore agency. This is the value of “third spaces.” Communities in the past flourished with bowling leagues, community gardens, and a variety of other activities that centered on building relationships in person.

Many current interactions are built on algorithms’ “gamification” of data sharing. Early AI demonstrations were designed to show that computers could beat various “masters” in their own games, from Chess to cards to any number of other games. The machines were successful by removing the emotion and finding the highest calculated point value of a string of actions. That’s the same concept driving your feed; highly emotionally activating posts receive more response and input more “points” to the system, so it repeats (reposts and shares) those actions (posts) more.

Finding or creating third spaces is a way to get out of that cycle. It’s great to get out and “touch grass,” but it’s also important to have an unfiltered human face in front of you while you experience the world. Even if you would block someone online, their behavior in person is likely to be less exaggerated, which is why there are so many stories of people in real life with opposing political views being able to be friends. Added bonus, the time in third spaces removes the input of the for-profit media (from both partisan views), and creates an opportunity to find common ground on an issue that doesn’t have a political party.

That stop sign in your community that is covered by tree branches and leads to accidents, the trash that collects along the road near your children’s school, or the decrepit dog park that’s overgrown in your neighborhood are all things that your community deserves a better version of, which isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue; it’s a quality of life issue. It improves your community’s quality of life to have those issues addressed, and it improves your community members’ quality of life to work together for community wellness.

There are many ways to not be defeated by a wannabe despot. Starting local (even when the danger seems so large at a higher echelon office) is the best defense against overreach into your daily life.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself.

“Greening spaces” is a way to bring nature and art into urban areas, and has been found to reduce crime rates just by being present. Look for opportunities to introduce art or plants into communal spaces to build safety and community morale.

Educate yourself.

Many libraries and community centers offer winter programs that either help build new skills or find new paths for education that you may not have considered. Maybe a new book club or art class will offer just what you need.

Engage your community.

Local organizations need money, but many also need human capital. Volunteering at a food bank, supporting a river or trail cleanup, or meeting with your neighbors to create or sustain a community garden are all good options to begin to build third spaces.

Thank you for your time. Stay loud and stay free!

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References:

(1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milgram_experiment

(2) https://www.simplypsychology.org/milgram.html

(3) https://www.verywellmind.com/the-milgram-obedience-experiment-2795243

(4) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_prison_experiment

(5) https://www.prisonexp.org/

(6) https://www.simplypsychology.org/zimbardo.html

(7) https://theweek.com/history/the-real-story-behind-the-stanford-prison-experiment