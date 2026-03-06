The range of acceptable political ideas about societal norms and values is changing in our daily lives. This window of discourse, or Overton window, drifts routinely as a part of human evolution. The political viability of an idea is related to its proximity to mainstream thought. Slavery was once a mainstream idea in the U.S., and the idea of abolition was radical. In contrast, slavery is considered unthinkable and still exists in the U.S. today. The Three-Fifths Compromise arose from a battle over political power to determine the weight each state would carry by discounting the humanity of individuals. In contrast, today, the U.S. employs prison gerrymandering to redistribute political power from urban to rural areas.

Image from Encyclopedia Britannica

The federal government and 27 states have participated in the for-profit prison industry since 2022. It’s a system that builds in open, rural areas, collects contracts from maintaining persons incarcerated, and is also being protected by corporate tax breaks. It’s terrible, and it’s the secret that gets missed every time there’s a discussion about “people vote, not parcels of land.” It is the three-fifths compromise rebranded; steal people from one area and give their political power to others.

Share

The reason for revisiting this past article is to consolidate some topics and discuss the larger gerrymandering battle across the U.S. As each side reinforces its district lines and entrenches the strength of individual districts, the general elections become less contested. Democracy requires participation, and voting turnout is objectively significantly lower than the mainstream would have you believe.

Image from the American Presidency Project (Edited only to display column headings with the selected dates)

Data goes back to 1828, but only reflects the voting-age population that participated. Correcting the election participation rate to the voting-eligible population rarely changed engagement significantly, as shown in the data added in 1980 and after. Since enacting the majority of Jim Crow laws, most elections received approximately 55% voter participation. The most consistent period of highest democratic engagement was during the Reconstruction Era (1865-1877).

Consider this as the Supreme Court decides on whether to strip more power from the Voting Rights Act of 1965: Political engagement was highest immediately after the Civil War, by diverse populations, when most assume times were hardest for newly liberated people. Political engagement today in the post-Jim Crow Era is not significantly different from it was before the Jim Crow era (1877-1964).

This data correlation does not imply causation, but looking at the data during the period when poll taxes were active (and many jurisdictions didn’t prosecute the terrorism of the Ku Klux Klan), it’s clear that voter suppression has been present at least as long as minority voting existed in the U.S. There is evidence of more black voter participation during Reconstruction than during Jim Crow just looking at the members elected. Records reflect 23 members of Congress (21 House, 2 Senate) were elected during the 8 years from 1869 to 1877, but the next 23 members to win seats spanned 58 years from 1877 to 1935, and often those elected were the incumbent (only 1 seat was typically filled by a black representative during this time).

This is voter suppression that doesn’t get enough attention. Laws are built to protect rights, but laws are arbitrarily enforced. The SAVE Act doesn’t add any new requirement to be eligible to vote. Anyone voting in a federal election is required to be a citizen. The SAVE Act does add new requirements by changing the criteria for proof of citizenship, which will prevent citizens from voting. It isn’t system protection, it’s systemic suppression by making it burdensome to exercise your Constitutional rights by imposing costs to prove eligibility; it’s a poll tax.

Voter suppression is a much more real threat to democracy than non-citizen voting, and that has been proven repeatedly by many independent studies. This includes the data gathered over 4 decades by the Heritage Foundation study, which demonstrates that all noncitizen votes over that period would have swung the outcome by a whopping 0.00004%. Voter suppression, however, prevents 20% or more of the population from routinely and freely exercising their Constitutional rights.

Returning to the address issues with gerrymandering on both sides. Voter suppression is already real in the elections that receive the most publicity, and are arguably easiest to participate in, because of the widespread knowledge of dates, policies, and candidates. Primaries are much less advertised, so the entry point for knowledge is already reduced. Primary requirements also differ from state to state, creating more barriers to voting. Statistics show that only approximately 20% of voters typically participate in primary voting, leaving nearly 80% of voices silenced.

Image by Bipartisan Policy Center

So who are the 20%? Aside from just having lower numbers, most studies show that unaffiliated voters are among the least represented compared to their partisan peers. Additionally, older voters participate roughly four times more than younger voters, and white voters are overrepresented compared to minority voters. Minority voters in California, for example, accounted for around 30% of the primary votes despite representing nearly half of the state’s eligible voters. In all cases, many profiles of primary voters are the politically active and deeply partisan voting bloc.

Voting turnout is suppressed and significantly lower than the Tangerine Tyrant would have you believe each time he claims a “mandate” from his “landslide victory” (victory barely above the margin of error for vote tabulation), and primary voting stats are even worse for turnout. The primary voting bloc then represents the most extreme policies of either side, and stepping back further to the Overton Window at the beginning shows how discourse across party lines is so tense. The reasonable persons who would participate in the political process are being suppressed, and the privileged outliers are swaying each party’s mainstream thought through incrementalism.

Image from Justice is Blind, We are not

I’m not advocating for ending the gerrymandering efforts now. Clearly, the GOP is set on trying to dig in and maintain a permanent hold on the power they steal from the people. I am advocating for smart voting reform that registers the highest number of eligible voters, restores voting rights after someone completes their term of incarceration, and ensures the government enacts reform to maximize its independent oversight process. Democracy is never won by allowing the government to exert more control. The argument over large and small government can, and will, continue for as long as there is more than one party executing the duties outlined in the Constitution, but the government is a servant to the people at every size. It’s time to make that clear again.

Call your reps: Capital Switchboard Line: (202) 224-3121 Just moved or just started and need help finding your representative’s name:



Find My Representative

It’s a small action to get started. It isn’t the fix; it’s a weapon in the arsenal to defend freedom and democracy. The SAVE Act is one piece of legislation that you can oppose today; it’s already passed in the House and is coming up for a vote in the Senate soon. Let your Senators know that anything short of rejection by all means necessary, whether that’s through filibuster, breaking quorum, or preventing the bill from ever reaching the floor for a vote, is unacceptable.

It’s worth repeating every time because it’s worth getting others to join in. Democracy is not for spectators; it only works for those who are involved.

Leave a comment

Today’s building blocks: