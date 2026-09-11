I was woken up 25 years ago today, rushing to make sure my pack had everything it needed. It was still dark outside, and it would remain that way for quite a while, but I didn’t wear a watch then to know the actual time. It didn’t take long for the group of us to get downstairs, fully loaded, in formation, and ready for the upcoming forced march. We had been at this for a while, so this march was a longer one, probably 8-10 kilometers through the back roads and hills.

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It felt like hours before we reached our destination, offloaded our packs, and got ready for the day’s training. It was the grenade range day at Ft. Knox, KY, for C Company, 1/46. Then, as the sun slowly rose higher in the sky, the drill sergeants started getting phone calls and huddling up to discuss what was happening.

Next thing, we were rushed across the street and into the tree line so that we’d blend in with the environment until everyone could figure out what was going on. Up to that point, it seemed like any other day in Army Basic Combat Training, claiming an attack against the U.S. and that our company was going to be rushed to the next, new frontline.

Suddenly, we were loading our packs into a truck. Next, a bunch of buses arrived, and we rode those buses back to the barracks (we marched everywhere we went until then). It was then, riding back to the barracks, that the radio explained to our platoon what really happened that morning based on the available details.

Because of that, and the administration’s reaction at the time, I served at the start of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, specifically deploying to Tikrit to fight in Iraqi Freedom. I felt righteous deploying at that time, looking to defend our freedom abroad and being ready to get vengeance for what occurred.

I still look back at that time compared to how I engage in conversations today about the U.S. involvement in the Middle East. While I was engaged in some less desirable actions because the mission to find WMDs was always a ruse, there are many things I’m still proud to have accomplished while in Iraq. I supported sending dentists into impoverished areas, aided in the restoration of infrastructure needs around the city, and participated in other smaller forms of service that helped locally outside of the U.S. compound.

I also look back on that mission and deployment and think about what today’s troops are dealing with in Iran. There is no equivalency. There are arguments over pre-emptive defense, preventing a worse attack on American soil, and crippling a foreign terrorist state. The reality is that there never was any intelligence pointing to those risks being plausible; no attacks in the U.S. were credible (at least not from foreign threats; the U.S. is still prone to mass shootings), and state-sponsored terrorism has actually ramped up with the Houthis joining in fighting after Iran had already been “decimated.”

There are so many things that we’ve learned from September 11th, 2001, but there are also many lessons waiting to be better understood. The U.S. was never served by holding onto any of the anti-Muslim rhetoric. No one is healthier, safer, or better by othering any community. That same lesson applies to any community; the U.S. isn’t healthier, safer, or better by attacking the Trans, Black, Latino, or any other community.

I spent a year where people were trying to harm me, and at that time I understood that as an attack on who I was and didn’t understand it had so much more to do with what I implicitly stood for (and at that age explicitly too). I can reflect on that now and have a better understanding, especially within the context of living in that region decades later.

I was stationed in Bahrain for nearly 2 years, and the relationship between the U.S. and the locals was significantly different than the relationship between the U.S. and locals in Tikrit during OIF. No one tried to harm me; I wasn’t in danger. I actually was healthier, safer, and better at the end of that experience than I had been in a long time, and I’m grateful to have had that adventure to encounter more diversity throughout the world. DEI has made me, and so many others, better. Anyone telling you otherwise is profiting from your fear.

Consider your experience of this day 25 years ago, or the stories you heard if you didn’t live through it. I lived off stories alone myself for 5 years; we didn’t have TVs in Basic to watch the attack, and then I was stationed overseas directly afterwards. It was the 5th anniversary that I was finally back in the U.S. and watched the attack on video for the very first time. That experience still affects me today, not just that day 25 years ago, but the sum of days since then and the ways I have been lucky enough to reflect on those actions, my actions as a result, and how I can grow from then.

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Congress is currently in recess, so during this time, find at least one issue that really matters to you and call your representative. Or contact the candidate that you want to replace your current representative. It’s their job to hear your voice and be your voice for the things that matter, so put them to work.

Need to find out who to call?

Find My Representative

Or just call the Capitol Switchboard line directly and ask for your representative (or the committee you want to contact):

(202) 224-3121

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself. Get outside into natural spaces. A walk, hike, or simple visit to a city park can rejuvenate your senses and has been shown to reduce stress just by being present.

Educate yourself. Check out your local library. There are often classes that teach new skills or offer different perspectives on topics that we may think we already know.

Engage your community. Look into getting involved in your local elections to keep them safe. There are many groups that can help, but going to your local registrar is a great place to start.

