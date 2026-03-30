Americans have consistently supported the military throughout generations and across numerous operations. Similarly, Americans have often supported military actions through the early phases, though support for modern endeavors has declined the longer they last. As of December, 64% of Americans (79% of MAGA Republicans and 57% of Democrats) believed the U.S. should take the lead in international affairs, including 87% of those supporters saying it was important for the U.S. influence to maintain the most powerful military in the world to extend that influence through hard power.

World War II had the highest level of support among all past American conflicts, while Vietnam had the lowest level of support among the conflicts polled through 2019. World War II had so much support that Americans thought it was more important to stop the Nazis than to stop being a British colony.

American sentiment towards the military has generally followed these trends. Veterans from the so-called Greatest Generation have had homecoming parades, continued to march in parades for as long as they were able to attend, and more memorials have been dedicated to WWII and its Veterans around the country and internationally than any other U.S. conflict. Conversely, Vietnam Veterans saw significant backlash on their return, decades of minimizing their military-related medical issues, and often were othered in the news and public.

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Aside from the Vietnam War, the next least supported conflict was the Afghanistan War. Not captured by the poll shown above is the Iraq War, but it also struggled with support. Because of the attacks on 9/11/01, however, the American public rallied behind the federal government initially with the highest levels of trust recorded in roughly 3 decades. The initial response to send troops to Afghanistan, and later Iraq, received significant support based on the threat of terrorism that Americans viewed as being more real than at any other time. Once it was determined that no Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) existed in Iraq, the distinction between the action of the government and the obedience of the military became more apparent.

Broader understanding of this nuance between federal actions and military compliance continued as support for the Afghanistan War waned, and especially after Osama Bin Laden was killed in action. The U.S. citizenry’s determination to resolve foreign conflicts generally weakened. This understanding made it easier to accept the homecoming Veterans after their deployments, recognizing that patriots sign up to fight for a cause, but that is independent of agreeing with a cause. The quest for oil and cheap gas received more publicity, and many Veterans started connecting with groups such as Veterans For Peace (VFP), which grew fastest following the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

During this time, the lack of resources for Veterans returning home also received more publicity. Seeing the U.S. defenders returning without the promised care countered the prior decline in GI support, and support for Military Members and Veterans remained high, independent of the level of support for government actions. What hasn’t changed is the expectation that individuals only join the military because there’s an implied agreement with actions in progress.

Individuals rarely join to participate in specific actions or because of a strong alignment with the government. A sense of duty is a distinctive reason that has nothing to do with the partisan lean of the nation, and more often, it’s easier to use that as a cause over other, more vulnerable, truths. Poverty, emotional or physical hardship, escape from dying communities, and/or a lack of options normally have more to do with enlistments than anything else, and none of this negates the patriotism that many feel.

The Iran War is shaping up to be another Vietnam, except now there’s a disconnect between supporting military actions and military personnel, similar to what occurred for the Iraq War. The Iranian War is terrible, in strategy, policy, and everyday life, but it’s also a crack in the MAGA gilded armor. All the sycophants that surround the Convict-in-Chief put themselves in those roles because of perceived power, but that power is being exposed as empty. Military Members and Veterans have (always had, but didn’t always recognize) the ability, and newfound clarity in some cases, to stand up against an unconstitutional war. The Oath of Enlistment and Oath of Office both uplift the office of POTUS, but above that still is the Constitution.

Now is the time to bring Military Members and Veterans into your community and offer connection. Not by challenging or pointing out the errors they’ve made or supported by serving; that same sense of duty normally includes a strong drive to defend (to a fault) against attacks in every case. Instead, recognizing the other, more vulnerable, reasons many join and creating stability in connection and community challenges the lack of options most feel/felt and weakens the pull the wannabe strongman tries to use. If you’re looking for an example of individuals with diverse beliefs in conversations, check out the Necessary Conversation Podcast.

It’s accurate that MAGA is fracturing, despite some of the polling showing such strong MAGA support for the war in Iran. Polls reflect that 90% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters disapprove of Donny the Despot’s handling of Iran, while nearly 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters approve. Yet collectively, the numbers reflect 61% disapproval and 37% approval when including Independent voters in the numbers.

Check out: The party affiliation report from the Pew Research Center

My article Weaponizing Choice goes deeper into how narrow the middle really is, and how being Independent is more about avoiding labels than different beliefs. Weaponizing Choice Cris Northern · Feb 20 The discourse between partisan groups has long been seen as a source of many societal issues. Political science highlights the polarization cycle that occurs within a democracy’s lifecycle; however, today’s rhetoric appears disconnected from this cycle. Read full story

The change in percentages reflects that the unaffiliated (but often partisan-leaning) center is moving further away from the right, and past MAGA voting blocs are more prone to swing or not participate in the next election.

Check out this article to learn more about partisan lean and the hazards public discourse creates today through silent partisans: Shifting the Overton Window - Remix Cris Northern · Mar 6 The range of acceptable political ideas about societal norms and values is changing in our daily lives. This window of discourse, or Overton window, drifts routinely as a part of human evolution. The political viability of an idea is related to its proximity to mainstream thought. Slavery was once a mainstream idea in the U.S., and the idea of abolition was radical. In contrast, slavery is considered unthinkable and still exists Read full story

Maintaining those blocs’ participation while shifting their alignment is the value of building community with those who have become disenfranchised. The Nazis, Fascists, and MAGA rotten thoughts don’t disappear because supporters vanish. The more center-aligned and Independent fringe supporters become flooded with better policy, and collectively, there are fewer safe spaces for un-American thoughts and policies.

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It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

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