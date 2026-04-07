Due to a few recent updates, the article initially planned for this week was put on hold to address concerns that are becoming more prevalent as the war in Iran continues to devolve.

First, I have an article from January that delves into how the American piracy in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, and the kidnapping of Maduro from Venezuela, created more instability than anything else.

Check out the full article here: The Growing Wall of BRICS Cris Northern · Jan 29 Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These are the economically emerging countries whose names give us the acronym BRICS, and the 10-nation coalition also includes Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS countries comprise more than a quarter of the world’s economy and nearly half of the population. This alliance also accounts for roughly half of the world’s oil reserves and close to one-third of the production. Read full story

TL;DR version: Venezuela is an ally of the BRICS Nations; however, the BRICS coalition benefited from instability in Venezuela early on, as it advances the BRICS charter objective of global dedollarization. The BRICS nations consist of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (for the acronym), as well as Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

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Back to today, 6 weeks into the Iran War, the Straits of Hormuz have been closed for most of that time. A significant portion of the world’s oil reserves is now effectively frozen, and everyone suffers whether they use Iranian/Gulf oil or not. The U.S., as well as the rest of the world, already sees it at the pump, but the cost is also growing in manufacturing, shipping, and agriculture. Now Iran is threatening to cut off traffic at the Bab al-Mandeb (western spelling, originally Bab-el-Mandeb, or BAM). That’s the small waterway at the base of the Red Sea that ships have to go through to use the Suez Canal.

Image from Google Maps

At this point, most of the world is familiar with the Straits of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world’s oil is transported. Other important goods being transported through the Straits of Hormuz are approximately 50% of the world’s urea and 30% of global ammonia (fertilizers), 20% of global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG; used for plastics and synthetic fibers), approximately 30% of global Helium (semiconductor manufacturing and medical imaging), and graphite feedstocks (used for EV battery manufacturing).

The BAM is now becoming a talking point as Iran threatens to close it. While Iran doesn’t geographically border the BAM, it maintains strong ties with Houthi rebels in the region that have coordinated multiple attacks for years (at least since 2017 during my last personal transit through the BAM), but also have coordinated multiple attacks throughout the Gulf of Oman (GOO).

The anticipation that Iran will activate Houthi allies should include the expectation that they won’t limit attacks to the single checkpoint. This heightens the threat of ships attempting to transit the Straits of Hormuz, and if other countries risk the operations suggested by the Tangerine Tyrant of sending warships to open the straits forcibly, they will also need to navigate the GOO under escort to ensure safe passage fully and extend their defensive forces further, making the idea ineffective. Also, the idea that Iran’s BRICS ally China would force the issue at this time makes no sense, as Chinese-flagged ships are being allowed safe passage.

Ships moving west from the Middle East commonly transit through the Red Sea. Vessels in the Red Sea are limited in their ability to exit on either end by the Suez Canal to the north (accounting for 10-15% of all global shipping traffic and approximately 5% of BRICS ally Egypt’s GDP) and the BAM to the south, as shown in the map above.

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In the BAM, Houthis have attacked dozens of Israeli ships between 2023 and 2024 alone. Expanding those efforts with the relatively low-cost drones would be easy, especially given the geography of that area. The narrowest point of the BAM is 16 miles, compared to the narrowest point of the Straits of Hormuz of 21 miles, making it relatively easy to close and coordinate attacks on those attempting to pass through.

While 10-15% of global shipping traffic may seem small, the same supply and demand rules apply that are being witnessed from the Straits of Hormuz delays today. Only 20% of global oil is being stopped, but costs have far exceeded a 20% increase. Delaying or stopping 10-15% of all global shipping, including approximately 5% crude oil, 10% of oil products, and 8% LNG, will significantly impact prices by more than 10-15%.

Ships could avoid this process by traveling around the Horn of Africa. This process would require ships to then travel through the Arabian Sea to the same region where the Maersk Alabama was hijacked. Because of the onslaught of other news, the increase in piracy in that region has gone mostly unreported in the U.S.

Image from Google Maps

Somali piracy has had a considerable resurgence since 2023, seeing an increase of 110% through 2023, and 33 incidents in the first quarter of 2024. This increasing threat not only means that ships that decide to avoid the hazardous BAM have to navigate the arduous weather while transiting the Horn of Africa, but also the increased risk of pirates along the Somalian coastline. This means the increase in cost is amplified through extra fuel usage for shipping, increased insurance and operating costs for dealing with ships that deal with more extreme weather, and increased security, insurance, and operating costs for ships that may need to protect themselves against pirates, and is unsustainable for many nations.

Back to the earlier call-outs of China and Egypt, both these countries are allied economically with Iran. While Iran allows these nations open passage through its strategically controlled areas, China can’t continue to grow its economy if there is no longer a large global market to purchase Chinese products. A similar situation exists for Egypt; the Gulf states purchase a significant amount of their produce from Egypt’s Nile River Basin. The longer Iran spends constricting traffic at each of these chokepoints, the more significant the impacts are to the buyers of products and goods from the other BRICS nations.

This economic disturbance, which created the opportunity for Russia to earn extra money from its oil, has reached a point of instability that risks crushing global markets if the conflict escalates. It’s now in the best interest of BRICS to start the negotiations to open the passageways, but it also provides them with leverage to control what the future holds for the U.S. economically. The BRICS countries would likely have recessions as it would affect their GDP and future growth, but would not outright fail if this process continues. The same would not be guaranteed for the U.S. due to the external reliance we’ve built through years of reciprocal trading and the economic allies we developed in the past.

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When the 8 PM Eastern Standard Time deadline happens tonight, independent of your political alignment, the conflict needs to de-escalate by all means possible. Whether military leadership rejects further efforts to commit genocide (the Melon Felon’s Temu Twitter quote about eliminating a “whole civilization”), military leadership rejects further violations of the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of piracy and extrajudicial murder, the activation of the 25th Amendment by MAGA sympathizers that can no longer agree to follow the unconstitutional party line, or any other explicit action that prevents further escalation of this unconstitutional war.

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It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

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