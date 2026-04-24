Women have been a guiding force in the U.S. throughout history. Most recognizable through figures such as Betsy Ross, Clara Barton, and Susan B. Anthony, as well as characters like Rosie the Riveter, were created to motivate workers in the WWII defense industrial complex.

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Many Americans are proud of the U.S., particularly because of the “freedoms and liberties,” the emphasis on “plenty of opportunities,” and the “American Dream”. Women, however, objectively do not have the same protections under the law as men. The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first proposed in 1923, yet 100 years later, the Amendment hasn’t been officially incorporated into the Constitution.

“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”

Every year, for 48 years, Congress had the ERA introduced in every session, but it wasn’t until the 49th annual introduction that the ERA passed with the required 2/3rds majority. As a Constitutional Amendment, ratification required at least 38 states. By 1977, 35 states ratified the Amendment, but it wasn’t until 2017, 2018, and 2020 that 3 additional states finally approved the change, far exceeding the original 7-year time limit and the subsequent extension approved through 1982.

It’s that 40-year gap that is holding up the Archivist of the United States from certifying the ratification as the 28th Amendment. While the 3 latecomer states have sued over the Archivist’s failure to certify the Amendment under 1 U.S.C. § 106b, 2 federal courts have dismissed the states’ claims based on procedure rather than merit.

It’s problematic that a country whose citizenry takes pride in “freedoms and liberties” objectively rejects actions towards ensuring freedoms and liberties. This is clear in the data referenced earlier by adding the context that “freedoms and liberties” had the highest response (22%) as what Americans take pride in as Americans, while a similar number of respondents (20%) said they were not proud of America.

Thankfully, but also disappointingly, Congress has had legislation introduced each year to gain the final states’ ratifications and subsequently seek certification by the Archivist, much like the annual introduction of the Amendment for 49 years. Representative Ayanna Pressley is the latest to introduce H.J. Res. 80 - Establishing the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which has 219 cosponsors (only 1 Republican, Rep. Michael Lawler (NY)), and Senator Lisa Murkowski is the latest to introduce S.J. Res. 38 - A joint resolution establishing the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which has 3 cosponsors (equally bipartisan have 2/2 R/D between sponsor and cosponsors).

This is the dynamic that women live in every day, in conjunction with misogyny that shows up in disparate pay scales, actual job opportunities, or in debates about the Rape Academy and what the numbers “really mean.” For far too long, the oppressor has been the one who decides the level of complicity, regardless of your active participation. It is, and always must be, an active conflict with the system if you want to be unassociated with the harm it causes.

Even still, women voters as a group overall leaned towards Kamala Harris. However, polls show an increase in women’s support of the SA’ing Supreme Cheater, up from 42% in 2020 to 45% in 2024. The majority of support for the Grifter-in-Chief came from non-college-educated, white, and (most often) evangelical women. Meanwhile, Black and Hispanic women overwhelmingly supported Harris, as did college-educated white women. Not only are men continuing to make decisions that maintain the predetermined hierarchy, women in unreasonably high numbers (even if not a full majority) still select to maintain the system rather than to risk becoming a target through disruption.

But where has it gotten the supporting voting bloc? Between January 20, 2025, and January 16, 2026, one source recorded 53 different ways the regime has attacked women. The Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC) has been weaponized to assault entities that use DEI practices. The EEOC has improved diversity significantly over time, but the group most affected has been women. One study shows Asian representation was the largest minority increase of 16%, but that is still considerably smaller than the average gains of approximately 25% made by women.

It’s more difficult for women to work, but cuts to Medicaid disproportionately affect women’s and children’s healthcare. Not only is Medicaid designed to support those with limited income and resources (while the regime also actively eliminates or reduces many income and resource options), it also supports funding for clinics in rural areas where other options for care don’t exist.

The regime is also limiting enforcement of the FACE Act, which is the Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances Act, and was designed to mitigate the increasing violence, threats, and blockades at reproductive health clinics in the 80s and 90s. It also extends protections to places of worship, which is how the regime is attempting to abuse that same act to illegally persecute Don Lemon and Georgia Fort for reporting on an active situation at a church in Minneapolis.

So now the system has further ingrained the difficulty for women to work, for women to have quality reproductive health, and for women to have protections against abuse and control, should they choose to attach themselves to a person to achieve some form of social stability (you know, since no-fault divorces are being threatened in multiple states). Objectively, the “family values” party under this regime is a constant threat to what many Americans have long recognized to be the heart of the family.

This is the last part in a series where I’ve reviewed how voting blocs have gone against their own best interests. I don’t anticipate that the people in these blocs consume my writing, but I’m hopeful that as more MAGA supporters turn into former supporters, there is a place to have a conversation about moving forward. Even better still, if anything in this content assists with having a positive conversation that leads to eroding base support for harmful policies, it’s a win.

It should be clear that there are no safe spaces for the rotten and un-American thoughts and policies of Nazis, Fascists, and MAGA. These ideas won’t disappear because supporters become jaded; they only exit the mainstream until the next populist revives those principles. Building connections with those who have become disenfranchised (even when it’s easy to just write them off now) is really the only path forward to continue to strangle out modern Nazis and Fascists.

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It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself. Seek out grounding and centering techniques. Whether that involves engaging your senses in a new environment, breath techniques, or physically being outside barefoot in the grass, being present reduces anxiety and creates more tolerance for future stresses.

Educate yourself. Take some time to read the Constitution and Amendments fully, whether again or for the first time. There’s plenty of nuance that legal academics debate regularly, but it’s helpful to understand broadly what is and isn’t explicitly protected as a right.

Engage your community. Call your representatives. If they’re one of the 219 cosponsors in the House, ask them to work to advance the ratification of the ERA, and do the same if they’re one of the 3 cosponsors in the Senate. If they’re not one of the cosponsors, have them defend why they believe women don’t deserve equal rights. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121



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