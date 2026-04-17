America has often been considered a melting pot. French-American immigrant J. Hector St. John de Crevecoeur wrote in 1782 that America was where “individuals of all nations are melted into a new race of men, whose labors and posterity will one day cause great changes in the world.” That idea misses the reality of ethnic pluralism that actually exists, and would imply the loss of ethnic individuality.

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Multiculturalism is a more apt description, as it reflects the U.S.’s ability to handle cultural plurality. Otherwise, the U.S. would be without foods such as tacos, sushi, bratwurst, and mesir wot, as well as the heritage and traditions we celebrate throughout the year with various events. The reality is that the legacy of the U.S. is better as a mosaic of all the peoples who migrated to America, not just those who resemble the characters of Norman Rockwell’s art of the past.

Immigration policy in the U.S. has varied greatly historically. One of the major turning points in U.S. immigration policy was 1965. Before then, there were no numerical limits on Latin American and Caribbean entries, though there were multiple other earlier restrictions. Nearly all Asian, African, and Southern/Eastern European immigrants were banned from entry based on those groups being “unassimilable.” After 1965, however, the U.S. reorganized to quantitative rather than qualitative limits in an effort to be “less discriminatory.”

Rarely are U.S. policies informed by immigration patterns and trends. Instead, economic, political, and rhetorical ideologies influence policy, especially regarding immigration, more than any other factor. Earlier immigration originating from the Western Hemisphere remained circular for an extended period. Despite the Bracero program being comparable to exploitive southern sharecropping, workers immigrated seasonally to fill manual labor jobs, and then returned after the season ended.

The results of ending the Bracero program and limiting entries were intended to reduce immigration, but frankly, they increased the number of entries (documented and undocumented). The same seasonal workers continued to immigrate to earn the same income, then remained because circular immigration was no longer safe, and they wanted to remain connected to their families, so they often immigrated with them as well.

Over time, this turned the relatively invisible migration patterns into an “assault” on American sovereignty and shifted the political discourse from agricultural (and other manual labor work) output to safety and defense. That narrative has been twisted for decades now, and the rhetoric points to some spectre of gangs and criminals maliciously infiltrating the U.S. in high numbers. Economic and physical security are only a couple of the reasons that Mesoamerican peoples migrated from their countries of origin to the U.S., so many immigrants (documented and undocumented) are equally invested in capturing the rhetorical phantom of thugs crossing the border and recreating the instability they left behind.

Then in 2024, Hispanic and Latino voters showed up in uncharacteristic numbers to support the Convict-in-Chief, who was claiming to be against criminals. Exit polls reflect a 13-point surge in Hispanic/Latino voters. Specifically, support from Hispanic/Latino men grew by 18 points to 54%, while Hispanic/Latino women saw the second-largest increase in support among voting blocs, up 7 points to 37% total support.

Since then, MAGA has assaulted Hispanic/Latino communities through extreme ICE abuses. After reorganizing and increasing the ICE force strength, ICE (and all the other federal agencies used to augment ICE at the cost of their original mission) executed their new Gestapo directives, racially profiling Hispanic and Latino citizens and residents.

Despite the due process requirements of the 14th Amendment (no “State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”) and the already decided unconstitutionality of NY’s “Stop and Frisk” policy because of discrimination, SCOTUS decided in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo that a person’s skin color was enough to question someone’s legality and ICE could therefore conduct Kavanaugh Stops.

Unsurprisingly, the Mandarin Candidate is no longer as popular with Hispanic and Latino voters as he was at election time. What started as the highest historical Hispanic/Latino support of any Republican candidate, Donny the Despot has now tanked his Hispanic/Latino support to 25%.

This is the pattern: pledge fealty or definitely become a target, or pledge loyalty and probably become a target anyway. As the pattern becomes more apparent to more current supporters, there’s a credible opportunity to create more former supporters. Because the pattern exists of supporters of the Melon Felon being harmed by their Dear Leader, it’s important to find relatively safe off-ramps for former (and now, some of the most likely targets) MAGA allies to land. Not outright forgiving their past behavior, but creating space for them to begin the road to repairing relationships following their behavior.

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MAGA is fracturing, and it’s important to recognize that voter turnout is consistently approximately 60%; 2024 was not a new low. One tactic discussed in civil resistance literature demonstrates that it’s easier to erode support for a cause than to convert supporters to new ideals, at least initially.

Image from the American Presidency Project (Edited only to display column headings with the selected dates)

30% of voters won’t participate in a general election, so weakening the resolve of those with opposing views can be more helpful strategically than attempting to convert them. If they can say out loud what is hurting them, then there is also an opportunity to shift their perspective moving forward. While the ultimate goal is full participation, being strategic with those who vote for their own harm, as well as the harm of others, has temporary merit.

Maintaining past allied blocs’ participation while shifting the alignment or participation of more center-aligned and Independent fringe supporters collectively helps ensure fewer harmful policies in society. Effective civil resistance includes incrementalism to create change, which is why so many successful movements have lasted for extended periods, even after reaching the necessary level of support.

Make it clear that there are no safe spaces for the rotten and un-American thoughts and policies of Nazis, Fascists, and MAGA. These ideas won’t disappear because supporters become jaded; they only exit the mainstream until the next populist revives those principles. Build connections with those who have become disenfranchised.

There are opportunities with groups such as “Leaving MAGA” that assist reconciliations with family, friends, and society. This doesn’t absolve them of their actions or minimize their responsibility. It does, however, offer a support community to begin moving away from fascist patterns and remove themselves from the abusive relationship patterns that MAGA fosters the most, and to heal with community. More than anything, the U.S. can use some healing after a sustained assault on the fabric of the nation.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks: