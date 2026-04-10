America has relied on farming as one of the backbone industries of the U.S. throughout its existence. From its founding, the U.S. has been a major supplier of multiple agricultural products worldwide, including cotton, grain, and soybeans. America has long supported farmers, recognizing the value of living off the land, and farming has been so prevalent throughout U.S. history that its international image usually includes farm and cowboy-related imagery.

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The American spirit of westward exploration and expansion was encouraged by federal policies that followed the belief in Manifest Destiny. The superstition that “the rain follows the plow” also led speculators to believe that homesteading and agriculture would lead to (positive) permanent climate shifts where hard lands would become better farms as long as they were worked as farms. This flawed belief led to the “Dirty Thirties” (Dust Bowl) and to instability and decline in Midwest farming. The “New Deal” initiatives helped struggling farmers, and since then, most farming sentiment has shifted towards Republican ideals.

Farming in the U.S. has remained such a powerhouse that it’s maintained a significantly positive trade balance consistently until the Grifter-in-Chief’s first term. Looking closer at the graph below, however, it’s clear that each dip since 1980 is aligned with the implementation of Republican policies. However, much like the expectation that Republicans support the military, Republicans have a “farm-focused” brand that is only a facade. All the defense spending that Republicans claim for the troops actually goes to equipment, often at the detriment of troops, while all the policies claiming benefits for farms have consolidated power in corporations that exploit farming and have consistently hurt the farmers repeatedly.

The attacks on farmers have been unmistakable, but somehow not well-known. While farmers have elected to follow alleged proponents of deregulation, they’ve actually turned away from policies that improve land use and viability, improve costs necessary to build early infrastructure, and increase land and process sustainability. The New Deal brought electricity to farms, created education around soil conservation, and restructured debt so farms had long-term benefits and strategies to remain under the control of the owners at the time, with improved future outcomes. It was after this “government intervention” that many farmers moved away from Democratic policies.

Fast forward to today, and America’s most farming-dependent communities have supported Donny the Despot in each of the elections in which he has been on the ballot, rising to an average 77% by 2024. Also growing each time the Tangerine Tyrant is in office is the number of farming bankruptcies. The first year of both his terms saw significant increases in farm bankruptcies compared to previous years.

The growing agricultural deficit has not been overly concerning in the past due to many exported goods not having significant competition for important bulk goods such as soybeans, corn, and wheat. Policy shifts in 2025 changed all of that. The regime enacted tariffs that increased seasonal costs for farmers (increased costs for equipment, repair parts, and fertilizers), shrunk the market for U.S. goods due to the increased cost of the products, and paid bailouts to farmers from other countries (Argentina) to produce goods for which the U.S. previously maintained a larger market share.

Unsurprisingly, the bailout for Argentina was politically motivated, where the Melon Felon openly stated that if his political ally didn’t win his election, the U.S. is “not going to be generous with Argentina,” and that “we’re not going to waste our time” with Argentina if Milei didn’t win.

Just putting this data here... Argentina used tariffs specifically to limit imports following the Great Depression to gain and maintain self-sufficiency. This led to rapid rates of inflation, bordering on hyperinflation (monthly inflation rates exceeding 50%), leading Milei to fund a deflationary process that crashed the Argentinian economy, and has catastrophic macroeconomic effects.

The Mandarin Candidate is attempting to punish those who punish international copycats, as clearly demonstrated by helping Argentina after re-electing his ally, and placing significant tariffs on Brazil after they removed their treasonous former leader, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro coordinated a J6-like event, but he was a failure just like the Convict-in-Chief, except Brazil rightfully prosecuted and successfully sentenced their traitor to 27 years in prison (currently under house arrest due to poor health).

This is the pattern: pledge fealty or definitely become a target, or pledge loyalty and probably become a target anyway. As the pattern becomes more apparent to more current supporters, there’s a credible opportunity to create more former supporters. Because the pattern exists of supporters of the Melon Felon being harmed, but being a higher target by being a former ally, it’s important to find relatively safe off-ramps for MAGA to land. Not outright forgiving their past behavior, but creating space for them to begin the road to repairing relationships following their behavior.

MAGA is fracturing, and it’s important to recognize that voter turnout is consistently approximately 60%; 2024 was not some new low. One tactic discussed in civil resistance literature demonstrates that it’s more likely to erode supporters from participation than it is to convert supporters to new ideals, at least initially. So spending time with farmers in your life and creating a space for them to be heard about the pain they’re enduring now because of their own poor choices might just give progress an edge going into the next and future elections. 30% of voters aren’t going to participate, so weakening those with opposing views can be more helpful strategically than attempting to convert them. If they can say out loud what is hurting them, then there is also an opportunity to shift their perspective moving forward.

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Maintaining those blocs’ participation while shifting their alignment is the value of building community with those who have become disenfranchised. The Nazis, Fascists, and MAGA rotten thoughts don’t disappear because supporters vanish. The more center-aligned and Independent fringe supporters become flooded with better policy, and society collectively ensures there are fewer safe spaces for un-American thoughts and policies, the better for the future.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

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