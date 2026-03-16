Militaries around the world are racing to integrate Artificial Intelligence into combat operations, creating a significant risk of autonomous, indiscriminate destruction. Similarly, the U.S. is attempting to use AI to fill gaps in capabilities caused by choosing loyalty over competence.

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The regime’s shortcomings in ability are regularly amplified by self-disclosing reports, inconsistent messaging, and poor policy. Self-disclosing reports (despite the attempt to remove as much oversight as possible) indicate that the murder of Renee Nicole Good was beyond the scope of qualified immunity (though a complete federal investigation has still not been initiated). Inconsistent messaging often can be a sign of a communications problem within a team, but it’s clear that the story is changing because the story sucks in this case (and every twist is an attempt to spin reality into something palatable). Poor policy and its mismanagement have harmed the supporting voting bloc more than the regime’s adversaries (bills like the SAVE Act are bad for all, but worse for red voters).

So it’s no surprise that the regime is turning to AI to fill capability gaps, given the multiple public failings of its figurehead and cabinet members. The Tangerine Tyrant turns to AI to create messaging videos because he can no longer troll opponents without help. DHS and the Labor Department are using AI to create messaging because artists aren’t willing to replicate Nazi propaganda. SECDRUNK demands that AI make the decisions he’s unable to make (or unwilling to make), knowing the legal repercussions he would face for extrajudicial murders and war crimes.

Less than 2 weeks ago, SECDRUNK engaged in a public battle with Anthropic over the built-in guardrails of its AI system. He threatened to rescind the government contract previously awarded to Anthropic if it refused to provide its AI technology for unrestricted use in military operations. The February 27th deadline passed, but Anthropic maintained its stance, leading to the company’s designation as a “supply chain risk.” This designation is often reserved for international vendors that have potential ties to adversaries of the U.S. or vendors whose ability to sustain material obligations could be threatened due to a possible conflict of interest.

According to Anthropic, the AI model Claude (as well as any other current AI model) is not “reliable enough to be used in fully autonomous weapons. Allowing current models to be used in this way would endanger America’s warfighters and civilians,” and “mass domestic surveillance of Americans constitutes a violation of fundamental rights”. Thankfully, Anthropic maintains that “no amount of intimidation or punishment from the Department of War will change our position on mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. We will challenge any supply chain risk designation in court.”

These are the restrictions that SECDRUNK is demanding to have removed. He’s mandating the ability to launch fully autonomous weapons, and he’s tantruming over the inability to conduct mass domestic surveillance on Americans. Despite the company being clear about the capabilities of its product (which is significantly better than many other military suppliers), Kegsbreath wants to create the maximum amount of carnage with the minimum amount of accountability for himself or those who are willing to remain loyal to his unpatriotic behavior.

Fully autonomous weaponry is problematic.

AI can only process the data it receives, and garbage in equals garbage out. The U.S. bombed an Iranian school, resulting in over 165 casualties. Data has been released showing the school was formerly part of the neighboring Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base, as was a nearby Iranian clinic that was also bombed. U.S. intelligence reflects that the school was walled off from the IRGC compound at least a decade ago, while the clinic was walled off over 2 years ago.

AI cannot make reasonable decisions on the value or risk of targets when the input data is wrong. The intelligence demonstrated that the data were readily available for an extended period of time, and still, a school was bombed. While the Pentagon is investigating the cause of this tragedy, speculation over whether it was the use of AI-controlled weapons or not is valid. Also concerning is whether AI-assisted intelligence is being used to make these decisions.

The regime’s habit of twisting and misrepresenting information makes any result of the ongoing investigation questionable; however, the capabilities described by the Military GenAI program, which is available on unclassified Government Information Systems, reflect that part of the design is to support Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Check out The Ignorance of Intelligence (below) article to see the (disclosed) training provided to the AI model, how that compares to the corporate model it’s based on, and a comparison to other corporate models planned for use (Claude is no longer planned for use, even in unclassified equipment, due to the dispute).

The inherent risk of AI-controlled weapons is that the AI’s input data is limited to the information contained on the secure network it’s operating on, a network that cannot independently gather the latest information due to security controls. It would have been easy to overlook the school being walled off roughly a decade ago if those satellite images had never been uploaded to the secure network. The operator error in this case is often from the burden of requirements needed to maintain a system’s security, as opposed to actual negligence. AI-controlled weapons, given the current capabilities, amplify the problems associated with this burden. This creates a false urgency for leadership to decide between a system’s security and its effectiveness, while adding restrictions and continuing to grow capabilities makes a better future product.

The currently available GenAI on the unclassified system could have easily gathered the data using the most recent satellite images; however, if the majority of the data available were from before the wall was built, the AI would only reflect the wall’s construction with the correct prompt. The black box nature of AI makes insufficient prompting just as much of a risk as a fully autonomous weapon, but with further moral injury to the troops. There are people in the U.S. who are proud of the strike and think that it eliminates some future adversaries; however, millions of Americans didn’t want that carnage to happen, including the troop who authorized that attack. The bloodthirst in movies is military fiction; the U.S. military institution (and individual members) doesn’t think a school full of children is the enemy.

There is zero reason that any department of the government, but especially the Department of Defense, should be fighting over the right to conduct mass domestic surveillance, American or otherwise.

The U.S. Military has no cause to conduct live military operations of any sort inside American borders for anything short of a foreign invasion. Multiple judges have ruled similarly, determining that the National Guard deployments to Los Angeles and DC were illegal and preventing the movement of National Guard members to Portland. These rulings are centered around National Guard operations, but the fact remains that having any version of a standing Army in the streets is exactly what the founding fathers were contesting by including the Second Amendment.

The well-regulated militia portion of the Second Amendment was intended to enable states to provide for their own security. State-established security is constitutionally designed as a limit on power-hungry executives from oppressing the citizens and residents. The use of military forces on the streets is a perversion of the government’s duties outlined within the Constitution, and should be prevented at every opportunity.

Since the purpose of putting the military in the streets is clearly oppression, the use of mass domestic surveillance would never be limited to noncitizens, and there is no backstop to enforce that, even if it were agreed to in policy. SECDRUNK’s demand to allow that all programs be made available “for all lawful purposes” leaves out what is considered lawful purposes. The Constitution requires a judicial warrant to perform legal searches, yet DHS claims that it can create an administrative warrant without a judge to perform the same action. Clearly unlawful according to the Constitution, but DHS is perverting the writing.

The right to privacy has been debated legally, presumed widely in practice, and ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled in 1965 that the Constitution protects the right to privacy. Mass domestic surveillance would then be unconstitutional. Additionally, the regime is abusing any paragraph of the Constitution it can get away with, making the phrase “all lawful purposes” subjective and un-American. There’s no limit to where the military surveillance (which has no domestic mission or basis) ends when there’s no limit on the capability of the equipment to collect “extra” data.

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Regardless of your alignment, there is no point at which creating a surveillance state adds any measure of safety for anyone. Surveillance didn’t make things safer during the Ruby Ridge event, which those on the far right fear about government overreach, and it didn’t make things safer for the far left during the McCarthy era red scare.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

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