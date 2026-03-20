Since World War II, most conflicts have been proxy wars, specifically to prevent the next World War. The characteristics of proxy wars include third-party sponsorship, indirect intervention, and principal-agent dynamics, allowing major powers to avoid explicit confrontation while still pursuing their geopolitical interests. This also means fewer direct skirmishes between major powers, but it is intended to symbolize what would happen if direct conflict did occur.

There are many current conflicts described as proxy wars, but this concept isn’t new. In the U.S.’s own history, the Revolutionary War has aspects that fit that description. The French partially supplied the Continental Army during major skirmishes, including the Battle of Saratoga in 1777, and it wasn’t until the following year that France formalized its support for U.S. independence.

Most post-WWII examples of proxy wars are indirect battles between the U.S. and Russia, explicitly because the U.S. and Russia are not allies (regardless of what relationship the Melon Felon thinks he’s negotiated with Putin). The Korean and Vietnam Wars involved higher levels of intervention from the U.S. and Russia (and China), and both tried to advance the sponsor-nations’ ideologies (democratic or communist rule). Both were critical battles by adversaries to limit the U.S. influence in the region.

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As countries developed, and more powerful weapons became a larger deterrent for direct conflict, proxy battle sponsors made their support less public. Another reason to publicize support less is to avoid public criticism, such as the type that existed around Vietnam, and the visibility of losing in a conflict. The public is much more supportive of the heroes who beat the Nazis (and only later paid attention to some of the cruelties that happened during battles) than they are of the Soldiers who killed noncombatants and still lost to the communists (the behavior would have still been horrific, but what would the public sentiment be if Vietnam ended differently?).

There are also consequences to proxy wars. In the Soviet-Afghan War, the U.S. supplied the Afghan Mujahedin with training and weapons, causing the Russian attack to stall, draining Russian resources that crippled the Soviet Union, and contributing to its collapse. Roughly 10 years after this conflict, those same American-trained and equipped Afghan fighters attacked the U.S., combining new tactics with prior training, and exploited weaknesses they found in practice during the Soviet invasion.

More modern examples include the U.S. military and financial support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion, U.S. and Turkish forces backing opposition groups throughout Syria in their civil war (while Russia and Iran are supporting the current regime), U.S. and Allied forces supporting the Yemeni government in its civil war (opposing forces being supported by Russia and Iran), and the Sudanese civil war, which actually is a rare conflict not including the U.S. or Russia.

Let’s step back a bit to look at the Cuban Missile Crisis, the most direct confrontation that existed between the U.S. and Russia during the Cold War Era. A U.S. spy plane photographed a nuclear missile site in Cuba in October 1962. Despite the first Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) being developed about 5 years earlier, the strategic advantage of having weapons within 100 miles of the U.S., nuclear or otherwise, limited the possible defenses against any attack.

Now, roughly 65 years later, Russia is openly maintaining its support of Cuba while the Imbecile Imperialist threatens to “take” Cuba.

Russia continues to understand the strategic advantage that Cuba provides, and in official statements, “Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and fraternal people of Cuba. We strongly condemn attempts of gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures.”

Ignoring everything happening in Ukraine (which is what the regime is doing anyway), Russia is making this claim while being backed into a corner to protect communist interests outside its borders. The continued weakening and possible fall of Cuba could signal to the rest of the world that communist powers are ineffective at providing alternatives to the U.S. for support.

But now Russia is saying plainly what the U.S. ally Denmark said politely, “the U.S. will not steal land from our country.” So, before cheering on the “taking” of Cuba, or what benefits might come, consider what the risks are, like creating a reason for other major powers to engage in direct conflict with the U.S. instead of just proxy wars. Venezuela was, and remains, an ally of Russia. Strategically limiting Venezuelan oil output (but keeping the same regime in place, only with a new face), however, improves Russia’s ability to profit from its oil reserves. Combine that with the recent closing of the Straits of Hormuz, and Russia is positioned to grow its economy, likely reinvigorating the attacks in Ukraine and strengthening its ability to defend Cuba.

Again, Russia was never our ally. Putin understands how to exploit the Tiny-handed Tyrant’s insecurities, and Donny the Despot looks up to him as a successful strongman. Putin sees the current POTUS as a Softy Strawman, not a peer on the world stage, and the U.S. shouldn’t be attempting to mimic other authoritarian countries. This also comes at a cost of benefiting our adversaries and countries that would take over the U.S.’s role as world leader.

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia) have created initiatives within their Joint Statistical Publication that work towards the de-dollarization of the globe, reducing the widespread use of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency. This means that any assault on Cuba, following the attack on Iran and the reduction in oil availability around the world, would be cause for a large coalition of countries to challenge the U.S. as a power, as the U.S. continues to spread its forces thin with other unnecessary commitments.

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The regime, through terrible policy, has brought the U.S. closer to nuclear conflict than at any time in history since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Not terrible management of defenses or lackadaisical practices with gathering intelligence, but by being the aggressor and assuming that past successful conquests mean the U.S. is unstoppable.

History shows us, however, that rarely has the larger power been easily victorious as anticipated. Because of this, rarely does the difference in force strength matter during a conflict; often, aggression (even from major powers) ends in defeat, international condemnation (and economic struggle), and long-term strategic failures aside from a few limited territorial wins. Proxy warfare is generally centered on asymmetric conflict, but follows a similar pattern. So, despite the U.S. using direct conflict in Venezuela and Iran, with a threat of direct action elsewhere, history favors the defenders of freedom.

Germany and Japan lost WWII, the USSR withdrew from Afghanistan after roughly a decade of expending assets without any gain, and Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait cost Iraq a large number of its equipment and made the initial overthrow of its government years later happen much faster. Similarly, the U.S. failed to stop the communist regime in Vietnam, gained no new ground in Korea during that action, and replaced the Taliban in Afghanistan with... the Taliban. It is only a matter of time before there’s more blowback from the actions in Venezuela and the Caribbean, deeper impacts from the attack on Iran, and even likely outstanding consequences from the Christmas Day attack in Nigeria, which was alleged to be an attack on anti-Christian violence.

Behavior like this requires action. Contact your representatives:

Capitol Switchboard Line: (202) 224-3121

Find your representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Push to end unauthorized, unconstitutional, inhumane operations. Terror begets terror. There are plenty of radicals that will be a hazard because of ideological reasons, but there are too many more that have become radicalized because of the loss of their family members, their homes, and the fear they live with because of being an outsider, not because of being a threat.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

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