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Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
3d

Cris, this is excellent work. I'd like to crosspost, with your permission?

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1 reply by Cris Northern
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Em
2dEdited

Yes, history matters! Something that is being not just revised, but erased in the US. Another excellent resource on history, oppression and tyranny for others that might be moved by Cris’ work is Timothy Snyder. Thank you Cris.

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