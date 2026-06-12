Incrementalism can be a four-letter word. It’s a tactic worth discussing, however, given the number of voters making public statements indicating that a single issue guided their decision not to vote or to vote against their best interests during the last major general election.

Share

Now that a significant number of primaries have finished, the fall general election ballots are shaping up in a way that makes some voters happy. Others are disappointed that their chosen candidate is no longer in the running. If the sentiment from the left actually matches much of the public narrative, there’s likely to be a higher number of disenfranchised voters than in previous elections. Add to the list the number of states and districts making voting more difficult than before, and low turnout is all but guaranteed.

Incrementalism advocates for changes through small, gradual steps. That idea shouldn’t be the goal; the conditions throughout the U.S. today make small, gradual steps terrible. The gerrymandering in Tennessee and Alabama that eliminated and reduced minority districts doesn’t need to be repaired to restore the old, inadequate districts; it requires reconstruction to fix the systemic issue. Congress voting to reject the Authorization for Use of Military Force doesn’t fix the flagrant Constitutional violation when all of the strategic assets remain on station exactly as before.

The alternative of large, sweeping changes (strategic implementation) would serve to correct many issues affecting a variety of communities. What makes incrementalism such an important discussion is understanding how to use it between periods of strategic implementation. The strategic implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) helped so many and changed the discourse over what it means to have healthcare for more people. The ACA was still cut since the current regime took office, but supporting politicians weren’t willing to demonize the ACA because of the clear benefits to constituents from all parties.

The benefits of caucusing mean that even more moderate party members will typically move with the populist group from either party that’s pushing a popular agenda. Not every district needs a champion of a specific rights-related cause in order to use incrementalism successfully.

Consider the years after the ACA was approved; Republicans shifted their conversations from “they’re creating death panels to kill your grandparents,” to “this is a right people deserve to improve overall affordability.” Even the 1.0 regime agreed that widespread healthcare was necessary, only that the previous program was broken, and they were going to fix it. Significantly different than eliminating it, which is closer to more recent actions.

During that time, incrementalists created a pathway to shift the Overton Window so that the debate over the ACA was no longer whether it should exist, but whether it should exist in its current form, because access to affordable healthcare was a right. Had incrementalism been used during this time (especially in periods of Republican control of the legislature), there could have been a better scaffolding built by Democrats to make ACA cuts harder to implement.

If the claims are accurate that people chose not to vote, or to intentionally vote for Donny the Despot, because of the past administration’s policies towards Israel and Gaza, then what happens when moderate Democrats are up for office this fall? Those who potentially still accept AIPAC money? Or those who still engage in insider stock trading? The souring of constituents against MAGA policies ensures they’re likely to get elected in most cases, but having low turnout doesn’t instill any driving force in those representatives, from moderate to extreme, to actually represent the views of their constituents when corporations and PACs are the major reason many of them are in office.

The part about the primaries being completed for a significant number of districts is important. Candidates who are willing to fight for healthcare for all, to establish new protected classes and communities, and to change the conversation around immigrants to be about the reality of civil rights (and not the false narrative of domestic threats) often know whether they’re included on the general election ballot or not by now. If your district is one of those already completed, and it didn’t select someone willing to push for the goals of strategic implementation of humanistic policies, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t worth voting in the fall. If your district still has primaries, participate regardless of the ability of your first choice to succeed. Tell all of your potential representatives that the voice of the people matters.

This is the issue with so many established safe districts, for both parties, and the polarization that much of society is claiming exists at levels higher than ever before (often ignoring the Civil War era when polarization led to actual war). Primaries have become the biggest source of change (though only about 20% of the most often polar constituents participate in primaries), incumbents normally have the advantage of recognition (and the false sense that they’re the only ones that can beat the other party, even in districts where the opposite party can’t/doesn’t/won’t compete), and the system sustains itself in an uneventful, stable misrepresentation of constituents.

Message Cris Northern

This makes participation in the fall vital. No matter where your representative lands on the political spectrum, high participation (including opposition votes for the candidates that lost) results in better representation. If those seats are no longer safe on corporate money alone and have to actually rely on constituents, the representatives can’t afford to ignore any opposing party members, or a single voting bloc, if remaining in office is their goal.

Voting blocs are defined by their participation. The military is often recognized as being conservative and heavily tilted to the right. But in talking with many military members in person, the reality is that their composition is comparable to the broader population of roughly 50/50, with swings of 5-10% to one party or the other that move over time based on several factors. So the reality isn’t that the military is tilted heavily to the right; it’s that those in the military who tilt heavily to the right are more politically engaged than those who lean left at any magnitude. Continuing the narrative that the military is conservative despite that only being true for the military voting bloc is part of the disenfranchisement of Troops who would vote otherwise.

The dialogue around the fracturing MAGA coalition would have many believe that people are different, that they’ve learned from their mistakes, and that there will be nothing but smooth sailing from here on out. The issue is that so many polls reflect that a large number of voters supporting MAGA in 2024 were tantruming based on economic conditions that weren’t actually impacted by executive policies and failures. And in doing so, the MAGA coalition has actually put a toddler in the position to impact everyone daily with terrible executive policies and extreme failures.

High egg prices that were a platform in 2024? Resulted from a bird flu outbreak that was being mitigated, and the executive process was already correcting some of the earlier losses to turn the trend in egg prices before the election occurred. Current regime policy failures, however, along the southern border caused by DOGE have now led directly to the Screwtape Worm epidemic affecting U.S. livestock in Texas. This will directly affect local farmers, as well as food prices for all, at the same time as the illegal and elective war in Iran is spiking fertilizer prices and hurting farmers (and food prices).

Increased voting engagement has historically resulted in positive changes for the U.S. During Reconstruction, the U.S. had the most voter engagement and saw the ratification of some of the most important Constitutional Amendments. Later, high voter engagement led to the changes during the Civil Rights Era that made it more difficult to marginalize communities explicitly.

Bringing this back to Incrementalism. Policy changes are typically reflective of voting engagement, both positive for high engagement and negative for low engagement. When high voter engagement exists, incrementalism is a cop out for politicians who only fight to make the U.S. better for themselves, not the people. During periods of low voter engagement, incrementalism is a tool and methodology that allows the scaffolding to be built that protects and reinforces positive policies from prior periods of larger changes.

Check out the data from the American Presidency Project to see what voter turnout existed around periods of positive changes in the U.S. Important to note (since the data is being twisted often) is that the U.S. population is steadily increasing, and the number of voters should do the same. The claims about record-breaking turnout at the last general election are only about raw numbers. The reality was that a smaller percentage of the population voted than in previous years.

The data reflect that the regime narrowly won. History shows more Americans want progression than regression. Anecdotal evidence shows that demographic groups are not voting bloc monoliths. And yet, the narrative that’s shared is trying to do the bare minimum of work to just maintain the status quo. Civic engagement isn’t just a random Saturday protest; it’s daily activities that move society forward by leaps and bounds when forward progress is supported, and ekes out small victories to strengthen foundations when the regressive party is in control.

It’s worth repeating every time because it helps get others to join in. Freedom is not for spectators; it’s full contact. Reach out, get involved, be free.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself.

Seek out initiatives that establish and improve green spaces near you. Studies are finding that cities with more green space (parks and similar) per resident have lower crime rates, especially violent crime. And these studies correct for demographic data, so it’s not just gentrified areas that benefit. Every neighborhood benefits from green spaces.

Educate yourself.

The sources below are specific to the content above, but the Library of Congress is open and free to view online documents. Find amazing, historic articles that can help you see the course the U.S. has followed, and how you can help adjust the course for the better.

Engage your community.

Call your representatives. (202) 224-3121 No matter their party, they want to be re-elected. If you’re a constituent, your call matters, and if you’re engaging in small talk and eye contact with your neighbors, you might find you’re in a bigger group than you thought and can increase the impact of your call.