Numerous historical icons deserve significantly more attention than the educational system currently offers, especially a system that tries to contain that rich history in one month. One such hero is Sojourner Truth, and her famous speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?”, exists in 2 versions.

The oldest account of the speech was first published in the Anti-Slavery Bugle in June 1851 (roughly 3 weeks after the speech was given), and presented the first attempt to convey what Sojourner Truth offered originally as an impromptu speech. The Bugle states:

“It is impossible to transfer it to paper, or convey any adequate idea of the effect it produced upon the audience. Those only can appreciate it who saw her powerful form, her whole-souled, earnest gestures, and listened to her strong and truthful tones. She came forward to the platform and addressing the President and said with great simplicity:”

If you’ve never heard it, check out this video based on the record provided by The Anti-Slavery Bugle.

The significantly more popular, yet less accurate, rendering of the speech was constructed nearly 12 years after it was given in The New York Independent in April 1863. This version of the speech introduced the famous phrase “Ain’t I a Woman?”, giving the address its title. This version distorts Ms. Truth’s speech into a stereotypical southern black dialect, erasing her Dutch heritage and authentic voice, and ignoring the clear, educated English she was known to speak.

Assumingly well-intended actions from a white northern abolitionist, Frances Gage’s gross misinterpretation of the words and identity of Sojourner Truth came at the expense of Black women’s agency and self-determination, in a speech about Black women’s femininity and equality being neglected. Even as portrayed by amazing performers, the idea that the privileged ought to edit the oppressed statements into something more palatable is part of reinforcing privilege. It is equally a part of American history, both through the reach of the later version and as an example of how the privileged control narratives and system structures. Whether you’ve heard the later version of the speech or not, watch it here with this knowledge and notice the differences between the messaging.

Consider what is being conveyed in each version, and who the audience is for each version. This happens in every culture that becomes “othered,” in every culture under oppression, either explicitly or implicitly. The U.S. educational system generally doesn’t teach this part of history, or if it does, it uses the distorted version of the speech to portray the cultural hero in a subservient position. The privileged use this dynamic repeatedly to imply that an “othered” culture hero has limits in their ability to succeed, while maintaining that a possible higher position exists for a person with privilege compared to anyone from a marginalized culture.

This is the same process MAGA uses to reinforce the structural divide between upper and lower socioeconomic class white Americans, erasing facts from their schools and history under the guise of inclusion in the so-called superior community. The implicit oppression of lower-class white communities contributes to the more explicit oppression of BIPOC communities.

This is still not equal oppression.

Lower-class white communities are not equally as oppressed as any BIPOC community within any class, just because of this implicit behavior.

Anyone arguing that results aren’t guaranteed, only opportunity, neglects the reality over centuries for anyone other than white men (and most often, only affluent white men). The subjugation of minorities is at best implicit in language, but remains explicit in behavior. All of the attempts to implement anti-DEI policies at the cost of minorities are explicit, and backfiring (intentionally?), while the domination over destitute white Americans is implicit.

The educational system (and larger American society) teaches that equality exists, but reinforces that equality by design is a fallacy and that “othered” groups of people can reach full equality if they only work a little harder. Institutions further imply that you set your expectations consistent with the tales of your cultural heroes, that the outcome of your hard work should be compared to your cultural heroes, but then hide the depth and richness of the complete story.

This image exploitation is nothing new to the BIPOC community. Look at all the prevailing stereotypes, such as the association of brown with immigrants causing indigenous peoples to be threatened with deportation, Asian with spies and adversaries to remove them from school admissions, and black with dangerous so that police regularly murder innocent people without cause.

But now it’s also the image of the hard-working, common-sense-driven (but not “woke-school” educated), country kid with photos curated to display a rugged life that drives members of the lower class to ignore academia while doing “research” through social media, prefer labor-related jobs as a badge of honor despite lower pay and opportunities, and wear camo and drive ultra lifted trucks down city streets to show off their tribal affiliation.

Again, this is not equal oppression.

This is how the system is built to maintain class separation, while at the same time, convincing lower-class white people that the only way to do better is to push minorities below their status.

You never needed to apologize for being white, but you’ve also never had to exaggerate your smile, greet someone overly kindly, or go out of your way to seem less of a threat to the majority of people who approach you. You can be part of the oppressed population and oppress others to feel better, or you can organize, overcome, and make progress towards fixing the system by lifting and listening to the stories of others who are more oppressed than you.

Consider how you can change the dynamic. There’s a narrative that value isn’t based on humanity, it’s based on your ability to “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” Meanwhile, your ability to “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is modeled after examples that are exceptions, not the rule. Then modern advocates attempt to align themselves similarly, despite contemporary “bootstrappers” growing up at least relatively affluent (upper-middle class or higher), and create their online presence to reflect the same.

The world’s richest man describes being self-made, while his story contains experiences that reflect him having an affluent father (investor in gemstone mining and other ventures). The owner of the world’s largest sales platform is quick to point out that his parents were poor teen parents, so he had to live and work on his family’s ranch early in life before graduating from Princeton. The political outsider who wants you to believe he’s on the side of the working man because he started at the bottom, but actually inherited enough money that he would have been richer (before his grifting moved into the Oval Office) by investing and staying out of business. These examples show that finishing at the top has more to do with how you start than how hard you can grind.

Schools are feeders into the system, and because of that, they idolize the founding fathers while ignoring their faults (or attempting to mitigate their behavior as a “product of their time”). The message is clear if you sit with the data; the power belongs, and has always belonged, to the upper classes that already hold power. So push back, not just into calling out the explicit racism on display in so many instances, but also consider how the system is using you or your status to maintain the status quo.

You can be from a lower socioeconomic class, suffer from your own oppression, and still not feed into the system of oppressing others. Not because you show up in February, repost “I have a dream” in January, or hang a yard flag on Juneteenth, but because you do the things that help marginalized communities feel safe with you.

I’m grateful you’ve gotten this far, everyone, and I’d be grateful if you shared this with the people in your life who need to hear this message. If you’re white and have gotten this far, use this moment to sit with the data, get uncomfortable, and move forward into conversations where you can plant the seed in the next person (or reply here with your input). If you’re not white, thank you for the attention, and while it’s not your work to do, I’m open to any conversation and input you’d be comfortable with on this topic, or any other as well.

In any case, enjoy the script from Ms. Sojourner Truth’s (1797-1883) “Ain’t I A Woman?” speech. Delivered at the 1851 Women’s Convention, Akron, Ohio, as published by Ms. Truth’s good friend, Rev. Marius Robinson:

“May I say a few words? I want to say a few words about this matter. I am a woman’s rights. (a) I have as much muscle as any man, and can do as much work as any man. (b) I have plowed and reaped and husked and chopped and mowed, and can any man do more than that? I have heard much about the sexes being equal; I can carry as much as any man, and can (c) eat as much too, if (d) I can get it. I am as strong as any man that is now. As for intellect, all I can say is, (e) if women have a pint and man a quart - why can’t she have her little pint full? You need not be afraid to give us our rights for fear we will take too much, for we cant take more than our pint’ll hold. The poor men seem to be all in confusion, and dont know what to do. Why children, if you have woman’s rights, give it to her and you will feel better. You will have your own rights, and they wont be so much trouble. I cant read, but I can hear. I have heard the bible and have learned that Eve caused man to sin. Well if woman upset the world, do give her a chance to set it right side up again. The Lady has spoken about Jesus, how he never spurned woman from him, and she was right. When Lazarus died, Mary and Martha came to him with faith and love and besought him to raise their brother. And Jesus wept - and Lazarus came forth. And how came Jesus into the world? (f) Through God who created him and woman who bore him. (g)Man, where is your part? But the women are coming up blessed be God and a few of the men are coming up with them. But man is in a tight place, the poor slave is on him, woman is coming on him, and he is surely between-a hawk and a buzzard.”

Today’s building blocks: