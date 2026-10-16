For decades, Agent Orange has worked to convince everyone of his business acumen despite filing for bankruptcy repeatedly. In 2016, he convinced a narrow margin of voters in just the right places (losing the popular vote yet winning office through the Electoral College) that he alone could revive the already-growing economy and strengthen U.S. borders through his campaign promises of “America First” and “Making America Great Again.”

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The reality of the Tiny-Handed Tyrant’s business “prowess” remained elusive during his first term; he spent little time enacting policy, but much time playing golf. During his first term, he played golf about once every 5 to 6 days, enough to motivate the development of a website tracker: https://istrumpgolfing.today/

Even today, he remains one of the golfing-ist leaders in U.S. history, and despite owning multiple courses, he’s spending more to be on the golf course than any other president. It’s no wonder that after those 4 years, U.S. voters were done with his so-called leadership and elected a more qualified leader to take over the nation’s highest office.

That campaign loss added to his list of failures and increased his need for unearned validation. Since that Election Day, the U.S. has experienced an attempted coup initiated by the 2020 Loser, the further entrenchment of partisan fanatics that’s led to multiple violent incidents across both sides of the spectrum, and rampant attacks on any coalition that could be identified as potentially defiant.

So, the Mandarin Candidate returned in 2024 to intentionally harm American voters who rejected him in 2020. Knowing he’ll never have another election to deal with personally, he is also attacking his voting bloc for his failures unless they materially supported his attempted coup. Since Inauguration Day in 2025, a consistent (and predictable) dysfunction has followed the Spray-tan Sovereign more closely than the human printer who leaves him highly problematic notes. That 2020 rejection fomented the egregious assault on the U.S. that started with the treason in 2021, and continues today.

Immigration:

Donny the Despot has tried to convince everyone he can remove the worst of the worst, but the reality is his people are those worst. The mission of DHS is to create fear and intimidation. ICE thugs are stepping up to “serve” after failing other screenings and becoming disgruntled, and now attack and kidnap legitimate residents more than 3 times as often as they detain criminal immigrants. CATO Institute data reflects that only 5% have violent convictions, while 73% of detainees have no convictions.

This state-sponsored violence not only impacts the lives of legal residents, but it also threatens other aspects of American life. ICE assaults are causing small businesses to close or reduce hours. This reduces workers’ hours and income, limits spending options for anyone with disposable income, and collectively weakens the economy.

Economy:

The Grifter-in-Chief is trying to assuage fears over the pocketbook problem most Americans face. The threat of out-of-control inflation, along with rising tariff concerns and ICE attacking businesses, has cooled what was a robustly growing (but not fully recovered) economy after the COVID pandemic.

Global economic recovery from the COVID pandemic has been slow and uneven; however, the U.S. had restored its pre-pandemic economic growth by 2022. Economic growth in this case is measured by GDP, which is based on production and ignores extraction. Recent tax cuts redistribute wealth to corporations; small businesses are suffering, and families have fewer choices of how to participate in the economy. Still, the regime uses the rhetoric of high GDP to attempt to control public sentiment by convincing the public that things are better than their experiences tell them.

Control:

There are a multitude of ways the regime is attempting to control the public, from using tariffs (and subsequent corporate refunds) to influence what companies can compete in the economy, to intimidation of marginalized communities to remain quiet over exploitative policies, to controlling women’s bodies through limiting medical access and medically warranted interventions. When patients have less control over medical decisions, they do more to prevent putting themselves in medically compromising positions.

Doctors still have the Hippocratic oath to uphold and must treat people regardless of their health care status, so making insurance harder to obtain fails to protect hospitals, patients, or the government. Further, frequent should not be confused with routine, nor common confused with minor. The rate at which women become pregnant makes it a common and frequent medical condition, but it is not routine or minor. Even before adding some common high-risk factors, the medical condition of being pregnant is a high-risk condition.

Women now choose to avoid pregnancy because, in many cases, they cannot afford the necessary insurance, the insurance they can afford doesn’t protect them from common risk factors, and they have no remedy to protect their lives (and attempt to have future healthy children) if anything goes wrong in many states. This process is causing turmoil amongst the nationalists that are pushing to increase birth rates in the U.S., and they fail to understand the fruits of their labors.

Results:

The more the regime uses aggression towards any communities that it believes it can successfully oppress, disrupting neighborhoods through Gestapo tactics and disenfranchising legal residents and a majority of citizens, the more small businesses suffer. The more the regime encourages nationalist sentiment and tries to coerce households into higher birth rates, the less ability it has to retain its power.

This spiral of platform failures is debilitating to the U.S. The more corporations attempt to buy favors from the Conman-in-Chief, the more they lose capital and value, creating conditions for another Great Depression-like event where over-inflated corporate valuations pop.

Simultaneously, the low-wage workforce is being decimated by the regime’s failed attempts to control the public and drive the “right kind of birth rate.” The fake facade of power and control is eroding the future workers that corporations anticipate their dollars buying, and the AI bubble is still building and not advanced enough to power production yet.

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The culmination of issues is rounding out like a Guy Richie movie where one small action earlier initiated a sequence of events that will arrive at a climax that surprises everyone. After being rejected by the voters in 2020, a malignant narcissist has been fighting to ruin the U.S. ever since. From stolen top-secret documents, to due process violations, to ignoring built-in checks and balances, to starting an illegal war, the self-proclaimed agent of “retribution” has hidden his attack on America within his original claim to attack “the left.”

Importing foreign agricultural products hasn’t harmed the left specifically; it’s actually attacked farmers that consistently have voted red. Despite significantly increasing farm bankruptcies during both of his terms, he continues to receive backing from farmers. Under the guise of getting “retribution” against the left, Donny the Despot is equally attacking all of his voters that weren’t “good enough” to keep him in office because he was a failure, and he’s undercutting his base by selling foreign products that go to poorer rural communities first and hurt their ability to sell American products.

This is just one recent example amongst many, but looking at the pattern it’s clear that there is no benefit to Americans from any part of the political spectrum. It’s just a matter of determining whether the destruction of the U.S. economy is a function of foreign influence over a figure that can clearly be bought, or if it’s just the self-indulgence of a malignant narcissist trying to get even with everyone he believes failed him and unable to admit his own catastrophes.

Today’s building blocks:

Energize yourself. Check locally for seasonal activities to explore features near you that you may not often get to see. A fall hike exposes different features of the landscape, and in some locations fall temperatures make outdoor activities more enjoyable.

Educate yourself. Many colleges and universities offer “extension” programs (for reduced, little, or no cost) that deliver higher-level education.

Engage your community. Find groups at your local library or gather friends to start a book club. It’s a good starting point to build your very own antifascist book club: https://www.veteransfightingfascism.org/antifascist-book-club-home

