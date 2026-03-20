Justice is Blind, We are not
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Delegated Destruction
Proxy wars and direct threats
Mar 20
•
Cris Northern
11
3
8
Everyone Wants A.I.D.s
Autonomous, Indiscriminate Destruction
Mar 16
•
Cris Northern
1
Shifting the Overton Window - Remix
Winning gerrymandering battle helps today, but the people lose no matter the outcome
Mar 6
•
Cris Northern
1
1
February 2026
Ain't I... Truth?
Numerous historical icons deserve significantly more attention than the educational system currently offers.
Feb 27
•
Cris Northern
1
1
Weapon of Choice
Chemical agents in the streets with Federal Thugs
Feb 24
•
Cris Northern
1
Weaponizing Choice
The discourse between partisan groups has long been seen as a source of many societal issues.
Feb 20
•
Cris Northern
1
Can you Spell Police without ICE?
The comparison of ICE and Police is not how we want to form policy
Feb 10
•
Cris Northern
1
3
Ally-Ship
Are you a safe harbor, or did your "ship" sail?
Feb 4
•
Cris Northern
2
2
January 2026
The Growing Wall of BRICS
New-ish world structures become larger threats because of the Regime's failures.
Jan 29
•
Cris Northern
2
1
Caught in the Control Cycle - Remix
It's the same pattern over again, back for another round
Jan 23
•
Cris Northern
3
1
Caught in the Control Cycle
It's the same pattern.
Jan 16
•
Cris Northern
1
1
2
The Grenade Range
Nearly 25 years difference, and still so close.
Jan 5
•
Cris Northern
4
3
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